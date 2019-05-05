Group pays it forward through free garage sale continuing Monday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is looking to pay it forward across the Wabash Valley and it’s all happening Monday.

The group Pay it Forward in Vigo County held a garage sale Sunday and will offer it again all day Monday.

The sale offers clothes, dishes and furniture. The best part is all items are free.

Organizers say they just wanted to help out those in need.

Monday’s sale is from 8am to 6pm at 1256 Collette Avenue in Terre Haute.