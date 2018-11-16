Clear

Group partners with Hamilton Center to give away 250 turkeys

With only a few days left until Thanksgiving, organizations are making sure families have full tables.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 5:45 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With only a few days left until Thanksgiving, organizations are making sure families have full tables.

The Sycamore Ridge chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation partnered with the Hamilton Center.

That is where they handed out 250 turkeys on Friday morning.

This is the fourth turkey giveaway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Cloudy with Patchy Fog
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National Adoption Day

Image

Keeping an eye out for diabetes

Image

Orange Friday in Terre Haute

Image

Governor appoints a new Terre Haute City judge

Image

City Council member responds to jail request

Image

Vigo County Jail lawsuit latest

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

The Vincennes Christmas Parade

Image

Red Kettle kickoff in the Wabash Valley

Image

Sullivan kids start Blessing Box

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party