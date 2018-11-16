TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With only a few days left until Thanksgiving, organizations are making sure families have full tables.
The Sycamore Ridge chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation partnered with the Hamilton Center.
That is where they handed out 250 turkeys on Friday morning.
This is the fourth turkey giveaway.
Related Content
- Group partners with Hamilton Center to give away 250 turkeys
- Hamilton Center teams up to give out hundreds of turkeys to those in need
- New partner talks Meadows Shopping Center plans
- Hamilton Awards honors workers of the Hamilton Center
- Hamilton Center shows their staff some love
- 'They are coming across the board' Hamilton Center gives perspective on alarming suicide trend
- Officers hit the links to benefit Hamilton Center
- New Hamilton Center program helping people get their lives back
- Hamilton Center holds 'Food for your Mood' event
- Hamilton Center working to expand program that helps veterans
Scroll for more content...