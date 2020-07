TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Love where you live. That's a key message from volunteers picking up the streets of Terre Haute.

A group of volunteers, led by the '12 Points Revitalization Committee' were out on Thursday morning. They collected trash and planted fresh flowers.

This work was done ahead of a car show planned for Saturday.

That happens from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with registration at Gold Medal Plaza.

It is $20 to register for the show, and free to attend.