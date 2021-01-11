Group of former prison workers call for a delay in federal executions

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WTHI) - A group of former senior ranking corrections officers from Indiana want the executions at the federal prison in Terre Haute halted.

They sent a letter to acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen on Monday.

It asks to postpone the three executions set for this week.

They cite concern for the safety of corrections staff, administrators, prisoners in Indiana facilities, and their communities.

They say postponing the executions for the vaccines at these facilities could save lives.