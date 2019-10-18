Group of Wabash Valley inmates finish life after prison program ahead of release

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of prisoners is one step closer to being ready for release.
On Friday, the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility hosted its annual graduation.
It's a ceremony for prisoners in one of several programs.
They focus on education, work, substance abuse, and life after prison.
Each prisoner meets with case management staff. From there, they develop a plan for re-entering society.
