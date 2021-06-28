Clear

Group of Loogootee residents and business owners form group to improve the community

The group's first step was to set up a farmer's market.

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - The busy crossroads of US 231 and US 50 can bring a lot of folks into Loogootee. But they can also take a lot of folks out.

Todd Baker says, "You know any time you wanted to do something with your family you were going out of town to try to find those things to do. Well, last year we were more stuck home and just eyes opened a lot on what's available in the area and what could be."

With eyes open. A group of local residents and business owners decided to make a change. They've formed the group Community Action Leading Loogootee...or better known as CALL.

CALL president Molly Johnson explains, "We just want to be that group in town that you know when someone has an idea they come to us. Or everyone in the community is involved in our group in some way."

CALL hopes to bring residents and businesses together to work towards a common goal. The first step was setting up a farmer's market.

Baker says, "It wasn't big in size but it went well and, it was well-received. So I think it's a good launching point moving forward with events."

CALL hopes the small step will lead towards bigger goals. That includes getting involved with Indiana's Main Street Program. That also includes working on getting funding for downtown improvements.

Baker says, "Just the common person in Loogootee and the business owners as well. Being a business owner in the county myself. Just the added support of things that people can go and do in the community I think benefits both groups of people and I think we should all be striving for."

For more information on CALL: Click Here

