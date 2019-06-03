Group needs volunteers to build beds for children

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace needs volunteers to take part in a nationwide effort to build 2,500 bunks in one day.

The Idaho-based group builds bunk beds, which are given to families so children have a bed to sleep in. Sometimes, children are forced to sleep on couches, blankets, and even floors; and the group says this can affect children's health.

On a single day in June, the Bunks Across America event will incorporate 100 chapters in 30 different states. The goal is to build 2,500 bunk beds for children, so they don't end up sleeping on the floor.

"Think of all the kids that will be reached, all the dreams that will be saved, the confidence that will be restored, the worry and stress that will be relieved. That's what happens when a child receives a bed. That's why we do this - for them," said Luke Mickelson, SHP Founder.

Locally, the big build day is happening on June 15 in Brazil, Indiana. People interested in helping can sign up online.