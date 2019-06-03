Clear

Group needs volunteers to build beds for children

A local chapter of a nationwide group needs volunteers to help build 2,500 bunk beds in a single day.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 5:14 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace needs volunteers to take part in a nationwide effort to build 2,500 bunks in one day.

The Idaho-based group builds bunk beds, which are given to families so children have a bed to sleep in. Sometimes, children are forced to sleep on couches, blankets, and even floors; and the group says this can affect children's health.

On a single day in June, the Bunks Across America event will incorporate 100 chapters in 30 different states. The goal is to build 2,500 bunk beds for children, so they don't end up sleeping on the floor.

"Think of all the kids that will be reached, all the dreams that will be saved, the confidence that will be restored, the worry and stress that will be relieved. That's what happens when a child receives a bed. That's why we do this - for them," said Luke Mickelson, SHP Founder.

Locally, the big build day is happening on June 15 in Brazil, Indiana. People interested in helping can sign up online.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
A Comfortable Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Johnsonville recalls 95,000 pounds of sausage over contamination fears

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

32nd Clay City Pottery Festival Clay City Lions Club June 7th & 8th

Image

Mostly sunny, still nice. High: 79°

Image

Rex vs. Catfish

Image

Firefighters help plant garden after patient falls

Image

Breast cancer group paints ribbon on National Cancer Survivors Day

Image

Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games start soon

Image

Vigo county high school students collect diplomas

Image

Illinois lawmakers finish spring session

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Callers besiege Indiana DNR about tree-killing disease

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Image

Muddy water floods popular gathering place, people flood in to help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana and Michigan farmers eager to begin growing hemp

${article.thumbnail.title}

Simon Pagenaud becomes the first French driver to win the Indianapolis 500 in more than a century.

${article.thumbnail.title}

Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois State Police set online gun dealer certification

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana creek drops as search for missing boy continues