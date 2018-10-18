Group meets for community brainstorming session

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every community can afford to improve, but one local town is using brain power to make it happen.
Emmanuel Methodist Church in West Terre Haute hosted a brainstorming session.
Local leaders, politicians, and community members from all over Vigo County showed up.
They discussed how to improve the West Terre Haute area.
They also talked about recent projects that have been successful.
The group meets twice a year for brainstorming...once in the spring and then again in the fall.
