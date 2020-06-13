Group marches to support World War II veterans

BRIDGETON, Ind. (WTHI) - Four men hit the road Saturday to raise money for the nation's heroes.

The goal of the March for Vets is to raise money for an organization that sends veterans back to France.

World War II veterans will be able to visit Normandy later this fall.

These four men marched five miles in full combat gear.

Organizers said this is the least they can do for these veterans.

"What our main mission is, especially today is is to tell their stories, and make sure that we can commemorate them and honor them the best we can," said Bo Yelich.

They plan to march again in September.