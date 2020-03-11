Group making mats out of grocery bags for area homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization is making sure people living in homelessness have a place to lay their heads.
Saint Stephens Episcopal Church 'Fun with Fiber' group is now making sleeping mats for the homeless.
Each mat is made up of grocery bags.
Organizers say a community member reached out to them to start this project.
So far they've only made one mat since they started last fall. That's because it takes about 800 bags.
And they take several months to make.
The group meets the first Wednesday of every month at 4:30 p.m.
