Group makes stop at Happiness Bag in Terre Haute during their cross-country trip

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of fraternity men are riding their bikes across the country in support of those with disabilities.
Pi Kappa Phi fraternity is just one of three 'Journey of Hope' teams on the cross-country journey.
Their goal is to enhance the lives of those with disabilities through community engagement and grant funding.
The team stopped by the Happiness Bag in Terre Haute on Tuesday.
While there, they enjoyed some dinner and good company.
Cyclists started in Seattle, Washington, and will end their ride in Washington, D.C. on August 10.
Combined, it's a 4,370-mile ride.
