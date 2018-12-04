Group looks to improve youth and family services

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Thirteen people sat around a table Tuesday afternoon for a discussion. The topic was improving quality and access to behavioral and mental health services.

System of Care coordinator Casandra DeBord says, "Whether it's about ongoing events in the community or issues that we all might be having, how can we put our heads together and work to overcome those barriers or gaps."

System of Care brings youth and family agencies together. These agencies include the Department of Child Services, local hospitals, and PACE. It's all to get everyone on the same page.

DeBord says, "Just kind of across the board. Anyone who touches youth in some way. And probably have similar problems and similar visions as well. How can we work together."

System of Care covers Knox, Daviess, Martin, and Pike counties. The group formed at the beginning of 2018.

Debord says the main area of progress has been communication, "A lot of people at the meetings will say 'oh I know I've reached out to you before and it's nice to put a face with the name.' or I need to talk with you after the meeting about something. So really just the connections is that first level that we don't always make in the community."

Helping agencies to better serve those in need.

DeBord says, "We're going to make it easier for youth and families who use our services, make it easier on them to navigate through and really just have the community wrap around them and make it as easy as possible while they're navigating through our systems."

For more information contact Casandra DeBord: Click Here