Group looks to help students in need as summer break nears

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - As summer vacation nears, some kids may lose access to basic needs when school lets out.
Thanks to the 'Home is Where You Are' campaign, they won't have to.
The Terre Haute Association of Realtors teamed up to prepare 500 bags for area students in need.
These bags are filled with hygiene products like shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, and sunscreen.
The bags will go to students in need within Sullivan, Vermillion, Clay, and Vigo County schools.
