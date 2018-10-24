Clear

Group looking to connect rural communities to broadband

Time is moving forward and so is technology.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 3:28 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

PARKE, VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Time is moving forward and so is technology. 

As we see the advances in our schools, our jobs, and even our medicine, some communities say they are struggling to keep up.

"I would certainly define it as a very poor coverage in this county," said Parke County Councilman Roy Wrightsman.

Parke is one of several rural communities with a lack of access to broadband connectivity. 

"It's also becoming more visible to everyone that this is a real issue," said Wrightsman.

Groups like West Central 2025 are taking notice. The group represents Parke, Vermillion, Clay, Vigo, Sullivan and Putnam counties with two people from every area.

The group's goal is to work together to correct issues that may impact the quality of life, like broadband.

"This has been an issue for years, years coming now," said Member Dylan Riggen.

Riggen says the idea is to get the six counties in line as a region to keep up at the state level.

Recently, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced plans for his Next Level Connections program. The program will put money towards trails, highway projects and broadband expansion into rural areas.

"This is an issue that we think is important," said Riggen, "and we want to see the other counties get involved and kind of come together as a region."

The governor's plans have many communities excited for the possibilities.

"Infrastructure-wise, you can do this and it opens up so many doors in this divide between the rural and urban parts of the state," said Wrightsman.

West Central 2025 is in the beginning stages. Organizers say they've been in operation for about two months.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 58°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunshine and cold continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Altrusa Chili Cook-Off, Saturday 11am-2pm Meadows Parking Lot

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Cool sunshine. High: 59°

Image

Spooky, Kevin talks about the full moon, and the rest of the week's forecast

Image

Big Man on Campus raises money for breast cancer

Image

Hamilton Center holds awards banquet

Image

Staying safe when you light that bonfire

Image

Teaching kids about fire prevention

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Board considers changes to Nepotism, Conflicts of Interest policies

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plans unveiled for Larry Bird Museum in downtown Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Puppy found clinging to life now recovering thanks to public help

${article.thumbnail.title}

Poor attendance at first in series of VCSC community meetings

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life