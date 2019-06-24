Group looking for foster grandparents to help area kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - It is a program that has been around for decades...but you may not know much about it. No leaders need your help.

We're talking about the foster grandparent program in Vigo County.

Seniors over the age of 55 give their time to help young children.

The program involves seniors working with schools and daycares in Vigo County.

They can work as much or as little as they would like.

They also get a non-taxable stipend for their service.

Leaders say the program benefits the child and the seniors.

If you would like to find out how you can become a foster grandparent, call the Western Community Action Agency at (812) 232-1264.