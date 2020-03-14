Group hosts its annual Table Scapes event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some creative table settings are part of an effort to support arts in the Wabash Valley.

The annual Table Scapes fundraiser wrapped up Saturday evening.

Local organizations put together table settings. They ranged from bright and colorful to simple and elegant.

People vote on their favorite. They can also bid on silent auction pieces - which includes work from local artists.

The money goes to local art organizations.

Arts Illiana hosts this fundraiser.