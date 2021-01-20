Group hosts drive for area food banks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Over 55 percent of Vigo County students are on free or reduced lunches. That's why two Wabash Valley counties are coming together for kids and families around the area.

The Sullivan Tobacco Prevention and Cessation and Tobacco-Free Vigo County are collecting non-perishable food items.

It's all for a "Spread the Love" food drive.

The collection is going on right now through February 11.

You can drop off donations at all Terre Haute Starbucks locations and at Chances and Services for Youth.

Once the food is collected, it will be given to local food pantry programs.