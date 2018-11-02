TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Honoring everyday heroes.
Susie's Place is a child-friendly center that conducts forensic interviews as part of investigations into alleged child abuse and neglect.
This morning, a breakfast was held to honor the men and women who make the center successful, all while helping children in our community.
"We know how hard it is to really effectively protect children, and so we want to show them how much we appreciate the work they're doing," Emily Perry, the Executive Director of Susie's Place said.
There are three Susie's Place Locations.
Avon, Bloomington, and Terre Haute.
To learn more about the services they offer or how you can get involved, click here.
Related Content
- Group honored for their work in helping abused and neglected children
- Group works to honor female veterans
- Group works to help Terre Haute homeless
- Group holds their annual fundraiser to help local children
- Terre Haute group honors those that help our community
- Indiana reports fewer child abuse, neglect deaths in FY 2016
- Local group works to help those who serve
- Group works to empower local kids
- Montezuma man arrested for child neglect after children found walking down road
- Group of high school students works to help parents in need with diapers