Group honored for their work in helping abused and neglected children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Honoring everyday heroes.

Susie's Place is a child-friendly center that conducts forensic interviews as part of investigations into alleged child abuse and neglect.

This morning, a breakfast was held to honor the men and women who make the center successful, all while helping children in our community.

"We know how hard it is to really effectively protect children, and so we want to show them how much we appreciate the work they're doing," Emily Perry, the Executive Director of Susie's Place said.

There are three Susie's Place Locations.

Avon, Bloomington, and Terre Haute.

