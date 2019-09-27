Group holds its annual golf outing to support 14th and Chestnut Community Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Golf enthusiasts around the Wabash Valley tee'd off fo a good cause.

The 14th and Chestnut Community Cente held it's annual golf outing on Friday.

It raises money and awareness for the center.

The 14th and Chestnut Community Center dedicates itself to serving local children.

This includes running an after school program.

There's also a pantry open to the community, a clothes closet, a computer lab, and a support group for mothers.