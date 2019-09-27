TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Golf enthusiasts around the Wabash Valley tee'd off fo a good cause.
The 14th and Chestnut Community Cente held it's annual golf outing on Friday.
It raises money and awareness for the center.
The 14th and Chestnut Community Center dedicates itself to serving local children.
This includes running an after school program.
There's also a pantry open to the community, a clothes closet, a computer lab, and a support group for mothers.
Related Content
- Group holds its annual golf outing to support 14th and Chestnut Community Center
- 14th and Chestnut Community Center
- 14th and Chestnut Community Center holds annual carnival
- 14th and Chestnut holds summer camp
- Thursday night event benefits 14th and Chestnut Community Center
- Community center reaching out for public support
- Hamilton Center holds annual employee kickoff
- Group holds their annual fundraiser to help local children
- Center to begin repairs, receives community support after water leak
- Ivy Tech holds annual Community Health and Wellness Fair
Scroll for more content...