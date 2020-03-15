VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been telling you about a lot of serious news - but on Sunday, some folks cleared their minds out on the trails.
We spoke with National Road Bicycle Club President Matthew Kelley.
He says the annual Saint Patrick's Day Bicycle Ride has been around for more than 20 years.
Cyclists rode 18 or 30 miles on Sunday. Proceeds for the ride benefit local trail organizations.
Related Content
- Group hits the trails for annual Saint Patrick' Day Bicycle Ride
- Law firm offers free taxi rides on Saint Patrick's Day
- Child riding bicycle injured after being hit by vehicle
- Saint Patrick's Day parade kicks off in downtown Terre Haute
- Jeep crashes into Bicycle
- Saint Patrick's Day Parade, party, and Irish Dash rescheduled for May
- Christians celebrate All Saints Day
- Annual Cops bike ride kicks off
- St. Patrick's Day by the numbers
- One injured in car crash involving bicycle
Scroll for more content...