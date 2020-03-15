Group hits the trails for annual Saint Patrick' Day Bicycle Ride

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We've been telling you about a lot of serious news - but on Sunday, some folks cleared their minds out on the trails.

We spoke with National Road Bicycle Club President Matthew Kelley.

He says the annual Saint Patrick's Day Bicycle Ride has been around for more than 20 years.

Cyclists rode 18 or 30 miles on Sunday. Proceeds for the ride benefit local trail organizations.