Group gives high school girls the chance to learn more about STEM careers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local students are preparing for technology careers.
'Women in Stem Professions' hosted the annual 'FIT For the Future' event on Frida at Indiana State University.
It's an opportunity to expose high school girls to science, technology, engineering, and math.
On Friday - they took part in workshops involving flight simulation, drones, and building. After that, the girls had lunch with STEM professional women.
Organizers say this event is especially important for students in rural areas. That's because they may not get a lot of STEM opportunities.
If you're interested in getting involved you can contact the group here.
