Group gets together to wrap donated presents for local seniors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local seniors will have a brighter Christmas thanks to you.
After collecting gifts through the Santa to a Senior program, staff and volunteers from 'Home Instead Senior Care' wrapped those presents.
The program received hundreds of gifts this year to pass-out to the seniors this weekend.
