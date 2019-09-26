Group gathers to help families cope with loss

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Losing a child is one of the hardest things for a family to experience.
A local organization is stepping up to help those families cope with the loss.
It was the annual 'Walk to Remember Children.'
It was hosted by the Compassionate Friends of the Wabash Valley.
The organization helps to support the family through the loss of a child.
Dozens gathered at Collett Park in Terre Haute to remember, and share their stories.
Compassionate Friends is always looking for people who want to help in their mission.
To learn more, click here.
