Group gathers to help families cope with loss

Losing a child is one of the hardest things for a family to experience.

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Losing a child is one of the hardest things for a family to experience.

A local organization is stepping up to help those families cope with the loss.

It was the annual 'Walk to Remember Children.'

It was hosted by the Compassionate Friends of the Wabash Valley.

The organization helps to support the family through the loss of a child.

Dozens gathered at Collett Park in Terre Haute to remember, and share their stories.

Compassionate Friends is always looking for people who want to help in their mission.

To learn more, click here.

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say