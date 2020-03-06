Group distributes bags filled with food and clothes to homeless

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local group is offering help to homeless veterans.

Today is a free ride day for Terre Haute city buses so members of the Loyal Veterans Battalion are boarding those buses to reach people in need.

The group filled more than a hundred bags with canned food and clothes during recent meetings. They are now traveling along bus routes, introducing themselves to riders and offering bags to the homeless.

It's a gift members say they feel good giving.

Loyal Vets founder Mike Egy says, “Part of our mantra is helping others, we're improving our lives by helping others and so that's exactly what it is. It helps improve my life."

People donated everything in the bags and the Loyal Vets Battalion bought the bags in bulk. The group works year round to help the community.

You can learn more about the group and how you can get involved by visiting the Loyal Veterans Battalion on Facebook.