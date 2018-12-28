Clear

Group continues to raise donations to reopen Vigo County YMCA pool

Kyle was one of many at the check presentation for "Y Make Waves." One Hundred Women Who Care of Vigo County donated fifteen thousand dollars to their cause.

Posted: Dec. 28, 2018 6:27 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Vera Jean Kyle had been through some difficult times in her life, but the Vigo County YMCA helped turn things around for the better.

"I was paralyzed at one point. I couldn't feed myself, I couldn't walk and I actually had started the process before but the access to the pool really made a difference for me," said Kyle.

The make waves group leader Brenda Williams says their goal isn’t just to reopen the pool at the YMCA, but to keep it open for years to come.

"Sustainability,” said Williams, “is the answer and it’s not just getting a hundred thousand dollars, which is our goal in the short term but to have long-term sustainability also."

Right now the group has raised just under twenty thousand dollars. The YMCA is also helping the cause. It will be sometime before they have a better idea of just how much money is needed.

"To help them in their efforts to reopen the pool. As a result, the YMCA at that time will know how much money we need to raise and how long that campaign will take," said Ryan Penrod who is the CEO of YMCA of Wabash Valley.

Kyle hopes others will get involved.

"The support that we lend to the YMCA as well as the direction we got for getting the pool back for the community it can only be good and we need the communities support."

If you would like to learn more or help out in this group's cause you can email the group at ymakewaves?@gmail.com

