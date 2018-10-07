Group brings musical fun to downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group is bringing more musical fun to downtown Terre Haute.

You'll find a new brick piano in the Crossroads Plaza at the Sky Garden Parking Garage.

It's on a stage-type structure in front of the parking garage.

The piece of art is in honor of the people in the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame.

On Friday, there was a dedication ceremony.

A local artist will also be panting a mural at the parking garage.