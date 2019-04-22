Group asks for your help to send local kids to Camp Kesem

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group at Indiana State University needs your help to help kids in the community.

Camp Kesem is a summer camp for kids whose parents have been affected by cancer.

It's the first year for the event at ISU.

$30,000 are needed in order to make the camp happen.

Organizers told us it makes the difference in the kids' lives.

"It just kind of gives them a break from all of that. They don't have to worry about their parent being sick, or all of the things they have to do at home. They just kind of get to be a kid and go to a week of summer camp and have fun like any normal kid would," Nicole Hoover, the co-director of Camp Kesem said.

The summer camp happens from June 2nd through the 7th.

To make a donation or get involved, click here.