Group Receives money to fight addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local organization has awarded another with thousands of dollars to boost its work.
The United Way of the Wabash Valley donated $50,000 dollars to the Next Step Foundation. It comes from the Substance Use Disorders Impact Council.
The council is designed to help create peer-recovery services in the Valley.
Coaches with similar experiences help those in the program work through it. This support system will help with treatment.
Organizers hope to have at least five coaches for all six counties United Way covers.
