Groundhog Day Forecast: Terre Haute needs to capitalize on academic institutions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Business leaders say Terre Haute needs to capitalize on its talent pipeline.

The chamber hosted its annual Groundhog Day Forecast.

Gerry Dick of Inside Indiana Business was the keynote speaker.

He said Terre Haute has the same challenge as many cities...getting people to work and stay here.

The city does have a leg up, which is having skilled and educated people here in the first place.

"The academic institutions are really that pipeline that fuels the talent deficit. So, Terre Haute is positioned well if they can take advantage of it," Dick said.

He also said there's room for local economic growth in the year ahead.

Part of that could include the proposed convention center.