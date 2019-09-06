Groundbreaking for the Convention Center has many excited for what the future holds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- The process to bring the Terre Haute Convention center to life is now underway.

It's something officials hope will create a huge economic boost to the community.

A ceremony groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning downtown.

As the shovels turned, many felt a weight being lifted off their shoulders.

"It's going to pump a lot of money into Vigo County and it's very important," said President of the Vigo County Commissioners Brad Anderson.

Investors, government officials and members of the community all gathered for the convention center's groundbreaking.

He told News 10 the convention center is going to bring a new element to Terre Haute.

"We got so many different things and there'll be more once this comes it'll grow and it'll take care of people you're going to have so many things to do just come spend a weekend here," said Anderson.

"It's going to be a total game-changer for Downtown Terre Haute we're really turning into a destination and this is going to add to that," said Mayor Duke Bennett.

He told us it's the project is a $32 million investment.

It'll be built in between 8th and 9th streets Downtown.

That'll include a parking garage and hotel.

Mayor Bennett believes people will be in favor of this new addition to the city.

"Everybody can take advantage of this. they'll all be able to build their own business their own entity their going to be able to take advantage of this in a way to help them be even more successful," said Mayor Bennett.

Anderson said this has been a long time coming.

He's excited to see what the future holds.

"It is a sigh of relief to see things come close to the end. I think it shows when you work together you can get things done," said Anderson.

Mayor Bennett told us he hopes to see construction activity start as soon as 90 days from Friday.

The convention is expected to be finished in 2021.