Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Kat A Korner Diner

Dozens gathered in Sullivan, Indiana for a groundbreaking ceremony to begin work on the new diner. Kat A Korner caught fire last November.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 7:26 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is officially underway to bring back a historic landmark to a local community.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Sullivan on Tuesday for the new Kat A Korner Diner.

Dozens of people from the community gathered in support.

You’ll remember the diner caught fire last November.

Crews took down the building piece by piece.

Owners said plans to rebuild have been in the works for months, and the ceremony was just a way to kick things off.

They said they’re grateful to the community for the continuous support.

“It was a place where the same people came and sat in the same spot every morning and told a lot of stories, camaraderie,” said Fred Richey.

“It just makes you feel like you’re in the right spot. That you have family, and that you know that you have people you can count in and to build a life with,” said Angela Richey.

The ceremony was also a way to honor a former co-owner.

Jeff Wamsley passed away just a few weeks ago.

Wamsley’s wife said her husband would’ve loved to see everyone coming together.

“You know my husband was a wonderful guy who passed away just a couple of weeks ago, and he had the heart of Kat A Korner right there with him,” said Bonita Wamsley. “It’s like Sullivan wrapped their arms around me.”

Owners said they hope construction will wrap up by March or April of next year.

