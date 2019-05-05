Groundbreaking at Statesmen Park has many excited for new athletic fields

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI)- This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lincoln Trail College.

While celebrating another year, the college is also celebrating new beginnings.

In the near future, groundwork will begin on new athletic fields for men and women's soccer, softball and improvements to the Parker baseball field.

Softball player Alie Weaver, said she and others spend a lot of time on the field calling it her second home.

"It becomes apart of you," said Weaver.

She is excited about the expansion of the fields.

Right now, softball players have to travel five miles to the city park.

Soon their field will be on campus.

"It's new and everyone loves new. When recruits are going to come in and see the new field they're going to picture themselves playing on it, and they're going to say this is where I see myself, " said Weaver.

"Our vision for this college 50 years from now is that we're the hub of Crawford County," said Ryan Gower, the president of Lincoln Park.

He believes this will spark future improvements to the college for years to come.

Work is expected to start on the baseball field in the summer.

The soccer fields are expected to be completed by the beginning of the soccer season in the fall.

The softball fields will take longer before work begins on them, but that's not stopping excitement from its future residents.

"There's something to look forward to," said Weaver.

"It's going to bring hope for everyone," said Weaver.