Groundbreaking Study will have Testing Site in Vigo County to better tell prevalence of COVID-19 in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Department of Health has partnered up with the IU Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at IUPUI. This partnership is to conduct a study to better understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in Indiana.

This is big news for the state of Indiana. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and Governor Holcomb were both excited about this announcement. The Fairbanks School’s Chair of Public Health Dr. Nir Menachemi is leading the study’s effort. He explained what this study hopes to find.

Previously, the Fairbanks School of Public Health focused on those individuals who lived with symptoms and are at the highest risk of infection. Because of this, Dr. Menachemi says the state lacks an understanding of how many people have actually been affected.

He says that’s where this new study comes in. Research findings will provide a more accurate reading of who all is infected regardless of formal testing or if they are showing symptoms. It will also show if you’ve already had COVID-19 based on antibodies.

Dr. Menachemi says we will finally obtain a better understanding of the true prevalence of COVID-19 in Indiana.

“I want to reiterate the importance of our study in determining the true count of infections, including mild cases, which represents important information not currently widely available in any state,” Dr. Menachemi stressed, “By being one of the first states, we will get a head start in understanding the epidemic’s true trajectory, identify and address disparities, and be able to make decisions on how to deploy our limited resources.”

Both Dr. Menachemi and Dr. Kristina Box went into the logistics of hos this study will work along with when and where it will be conducted.

This groundbreaking study will test 5,000 - 7,000 randomly selected individuals across the state. There will be sampling at eight fixed drive-thru sampling sites. Vigo County is home to one of those sites.

Randomly selected individuals over the age of 12 in each district will be contacted by the Indiana State Department of Health. Menachemi says this is to get an accurate representative sample and draw conclusions of COVID-19’s impact by district, sex, race, and ethnicity.

Each selected individual will be asked to volunteer for their participation. Those who agree will have a nasal swab done to test for active COVID-19 infection and have blood drawn for antibody testing.

Both Dr. Menachemi and Dr. Box say this study is vital to stop the spread of COVID-19 and will provide critical information. If you are selected, they ask that you seriously consider participating.

“We need your help to make sure that the data that we receive accurately reflects Indiana’s population as we use it in decision making for our state," Dr. Box explained.

Wave one of testing will begin on Saturday, April 25, and go through Wednesday, April 29th. Again, a drive-thru testing location will be in Vigo County. Only those contacted by the state health department will be able to participate.