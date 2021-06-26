Ground beef recall over possible E. Coli contamination, impacts local stores

JASPER, Ind. (WTHI) - Merkley & Sons Packing Co. of Jasper, Ind. is voluntarily recalling certain ground beef products.

The company says the recall involves 1 lb. and 5 lb. packages of “Ground Beef, 80% Lean," and is out of an abundance of caution after product tracing.

The Indiana State Board of Animal Health says the impacted products were sold in the following retail outlets between June 7 and June 24, 2021:

• Big Peach Produce Stand; Bruceville, IN

• Birdseye Conservation Club; Birdseye, IN

• Buck’s Produce; Marengo, IN

• Discount Grocery; Loogootee, IN

• Dutch Pantry; Vincennes, IN

• Fast Eddies; French Lick, IN

• IGA; Loogootee, IN

• Jay C; Washington, IN

• Kalb’s; Dubois, IN

• Merkley and Sons Packing Company retail store; Jasper, IN

• Nicholson Valley Grocery; Dubois, IN

• Shepherds Loft; Montgomery, IN

• Spud Food Mart; Jasper, IN

• Sunny’s Celestine; Celestine, IN

No illness has been associated with these products.

"Food safety and quality is our number one priority. Providing our customers with safe, wholesome, and quality products is a responsibility we take very seriously. We feed our families the very same product we provide to your families. We remain committed to providing timely communication and transparency to all of our customers," said Merkley and Sons in a statement.

Consumers who possess recalled products should not consume them. To receive a refund or exchange, return the unused portions to the retail location. Consumers should also check their freezers for unused portions. For any questions, the business says to call (812) 482-7020.