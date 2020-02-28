Clear
Ground Temperature, and Why It's Important

You hear us talk about the air temperature, but the ground temperature is just as important.

Feb 28, 2020
Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to temperatures, you always us talking about the air temperature.

But something you may not know, is ground temperature plays a big factor on a lot of things.

The first thing is planting.

We have tons of farmers in the area, so ground temperatures are a big deal.

For optimal planting, the ground temperatures usually need to be anywhere above 50 degrees.

One thing to note though, is ground temperatures change more slowly than air.

As we move into the winter season, as air is getting colder, it takes the ground longer to cool down.

The opposite is true when we head into the summer.

It takes longer for the ground to warm up.

Finally, it also plays a big factor on our weather.

For example, the snow we saw earlier this week.

Most of it didn’t stick, because right now, ground temperatures are above freezing.

That means when it snows, once it hits the ground it will instantly start to melt.

Now keep this in mind, because again, even though temperatures are slowly getting better, it's going to take the ground temperature much longer to warm up.

