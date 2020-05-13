Clear

Grocery prices are soaring. Here's what's getting more expensive

Overall, the price of groceries grew 2.6%, including seasonal adjustments, in April. That was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Posted: May 13, 2020 1:49 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Okay, so if you're a loyal reader of CNN Business you might have seen a headline Tuesday that said: "Prices are falling at an alarming rate." Or a headline today that said producers' prices fell by a record amount.

That probably feels ... off to you. And for a good reason: Every time you go to the grocery store, that number at the end of the receipt keeps getting bigger.

Both things are true. Prices are falling across just about every category: Apparel, hotels, cars, car insurance, and airfare fell through the floor as people stayed home. Everyone knows gas prices are way cheaper.

But American grocery store price tags are soaring. Overall, the price of groceries grew 2.6%, including seasonal adjustments, in April. That was the biggest increase from one month to the next since 1974, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Prices at the supermarket are rising sharply because coronavirus has disrupted the food supply chain: When restaurants shut down, Americans started cooking at home, and demand for groceries shot up. But food producers and farmers didn't have the ability to quickly shift their food deliveries to grocery stores. Supply chains are super-complex beasts.

The supply-demand imbalance got even more out of whack when meatpacking plant employees started to catch coronavirus. That created its own backlog, and meat producers had to shutter plants across the country, and the United States now faces some meat shortages.

Also not helping keep your grocery bill in check: Panic-shopping customers are buying lots of food they don't need to eat immediately. Some grocery stores are putting limits on purchases to keep from running out of stock completely. Others are raising prices to ration certain items, and some are passing rising costs onto consumers as they face higher costs from their suppliers.

So it's economics 101: Food supplies are pinched, and demand is high. That makes prices go up.

There's not much escaping it.

Breakfast
Thinking about making an omelet before you start your workday from your couch? That's going to cost you. Egg prices shot up 16.1% last month.

Keeping it simple and switching to cereal won't help. Breakfast cereal prices rose 1.5%. So did milk, bread, and juice, with 1.5%, 3.7% and 3.8% increases, respectively.

Treating yourself got more expensive, too. Doughnut prices shot up 5% last month, and muffins are 4.7% more expensive.

Coffee for your morning commute walk to the den? Roasted coffee prices rose 1.2% and instant coffee was up 2.5%.

Lunch
Maybe you want some soup for lunch? Soup will cost you 2.6% more.

A soda for a mid-day treat? Carbonated beverage prices are up 4.5%. Maybe a cookie to get some sugar in you? Cookies cost 5.1% more in April than in March.

OK, let's keep it healthy. How about some fruit? Fruit prices were up 1.5%, led by apples (4.9%) and oranges (5.6%). The entire citrus category shot up 4.3%.

Dinner
Meat prices spiked 3.3%. So maybe you want to try something else? Pork costs 3% more. Chicken shot up 5.8%. Fresh fish soared 4.2%. And if you want to grill, hot dogs got 5.7% more expensive.

The news isn't much better even if you're trying to stay healthy. Vegetables rose by 1.5% and canned vegetable prices soared 3.6%.

Feeding your baby got more expensive too. Baby food prices rose 2.7%.

Some good news
There's just not a ton of relief out there. But if you are looking for food prices that are getting cheaper, you've got a few options.

Ham prices fell by 1.7% and breakfast sausage was down 0.3%. Butter was down 1.3% and prepared salads fell by 3.6%. Fresh cupcakes fell 2.3% and tomatoes fell by 1.4%.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 25127

Reported Deaths: 1578
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion7632429
Lake2534128
Cass15424
Hendricks98455
Hamilton95684
Allen86759
St. Joseph84727
Johnson84091
Elkhart52521
Madison51257
Clark38926
Bartholomew36727
Porter3539
LaPorte33512
Jackson2851
Shelby27217
Hancock27019
Howard2609
Tippecanoe2482
Floyd23830
Boone23531
Delaware22819
Decatur21529
Morgan2109
Vanderburgh1952
White1651
Harrison16213
Dearborn15417
Grant15316
Greene15116
Monroe1459
Montgomery1446
Noble13616
Miami1301
Warrick12820
Lawrence12216
Orange11818
Franklin1067
Ripley1046
Clinton1001
Jennings983
Henry922
Putnam915
Vigo866
Scott852
Carroll712
Wabash672
Newton678
Steuben622
Dubois591
Wayne575
Daviess5515
Washington481
Kosciusko471
LaGrange412
Fayette394
Jasper391
Fulton371
Rush372
Marshall361
Jefferson350
Pulaski340
Brown281
Owen271
Clay241
DeKalb241
Randolph242
Starke232
Whitley231
Jay220
Tipton211
Knox210
Crawford200
Sullivan200
Perry190
Huntington172
Fountain162
Parke160
Benton160
Posey160
Switzerland140
Blackford141
Wells120
Warren121
Ohio100
Adams81
Gibson80
Union80
Vermillion70
Martin70
Spencer71
Pike30
Unassigned0134

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 83021

Reported Deaths: 3601
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook554702449
Lake5662185
DuPage5121258
Will3896210
Kane359293
Winnebago115928
McHenry102655
St. Clair72753
Kankakee58331
Rock Island53017
Kendall47715
Madison44532
Champaign3036
Sangamon27621
Boone24413
Randolph2223
DeKalb2032
Jackson16710
Ogle1602
Macon14916
Peoria1436
Clinton12812
McLean1263
Stephenson1100
Whiteside1108
LaSalle1065
Warren1060
Iroquois993
Jefferson9515
Out of IL861
Monroe8111
Knox770
Lee690
Cass640
Union631
Grundy611
Unassigned611
Henry600
Coles582
Tazewell583
McDonough522
Marion470
Jasper466
Williamson441
Adams411
Macoupin391
Perry380
Montgomery341
Morgan321
Christian304
Pulaski270
Vermilion261
Livingston251
Douglas200
Jo Daviess180
Fayette172
Jersey171
Menard170
Washington170
Bureau151
Mason150
Woodford151
Ford141
Carroll122
Hancock120
Mercer120
Crawford110
Franklin100
Shelby101
Bond91
Brown90
Logan90
Alexander80
Clark80
Piatt80
Henderson70
Schuyler70
Cumberland60
Effingham61
Massac60
Moultrie60
Saline50
Greene40
Johnson40
Marshall40
De Witt30
Fulton30
Lawrence30
Richland30
Wayne30
Clay20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
White20
Calhoun10
Hardin10
Pike10
Pope10
Stark10
Wabash10
500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

500 Internal Server Error

Internal Server Error

The server encountered an internal error or misconfiguration and was unable to complete your request.

Please contact the server administrator at webmaster@heartbeat.heartlandtv.com to inform them of the time this error occurred, and the actions you performed just before this error.

More information about this error may be available in the server error log.

Additionally, a 500 Internal Server Error error was encountered while trying to use an ErrorDocument to handle the request.

Showers Possible Today
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Child abuse numbers released, why advocates say more abuse is happening than the numbers show

Image

Are Murder Hornets Coming To The Wabash Valley?

Image

Local family celebrates life amid tragedy

Image

Wednesday: Showers possible, cloudy. High: 60

Image

Waterworld in Washington, Ind. will not open for the season

Image

Officials cancel Clay City Fair

Image

Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines

Image

Renewable diesel plant project announced for Jasper County

Image

Vigo County School Corporation announces plans for in-person graduation for the class of 2020

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak