Grinch destroys Christmas decorations, leaving some on Collett Park playground

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a not so happy end for one Terre Haute homeowner.
On Monday, News 10 spoke with Stephen Bell.
He owns a home on Collett Avenue in Terre Haute.
Bell said he returned home to find his holiday display vandalized.
Bell said pieces were missing...and other were smashed.
"It makes me feel bad that someone would destroy a Christmas display...whether it was a prank or they don't like Christmas. It was my private property on my property and they came in and destroyed it," Bell said.
He told us he found some of the decorations in locations around the neighborhood.
This includes Collett Park.
That where he said one display was found hanging off of playground equipment.
