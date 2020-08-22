Griffin bike park held a lake jump

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday was a great day to be at the lake, and jump right on in.

Griffin bike park in Vigo County hosted this lake jump extravaganza!

This was a free event.

There was a maximum of 10 riders per hour.

They could ride around the park and launch off a ramp into the water!

"It's a way to escape you know theres alot of crazy stuff going on in the world but this is even crazier and were outside smiling about it," said Rich.

Griffin bike park is open everyday.

You can like the park on facebook.

That's also where you can find daily trail condition alerts so you know what to expect before you get there.