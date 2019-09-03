Griffin Bike Park receives letter of support from county commissioners

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Griffin Bike Park in Vigo County continues to be praised not only in Indiana but around the globe.
County commissioners have agreed to hand off a letter of support for the bike park.
It will help the 'Shepards of Griffin Bike Park.'
The group works to secure grants for park projects and improvements.
Right now, the park is working on a four-mile trail and restrooms.
