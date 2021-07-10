Griffin Bike Park opens a new trail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department and the Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park introduced the new AWOL Trail on Saturday.

The trail runs two miles long and has many enticing features, including jumps and a wall-ride for bike tricks. This is just one of the new segments in the 14.5-mile trail.

"This is a model for community, family, and state cooperation and partnership," Gene Griffin, the Chairman of Shepherds of Griffin Bike Park, said. "We've kind of set the role and a template for others who want to do things like this to really make their communities grow economically, increase health, and sustainability."

Earlier this year the park was awarded more than half a million dollars for trail development as part of the Next Level Trails Grant Program. This is just one of the many trail segments that the park will be updating this year.