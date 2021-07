VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Thursday, the Griffin Bike Park held a groundbreaking for their newest addition to the park.

The park will add restrooms. The new addition will cost around $150,000.

It will be climate controlled so bikers can use the facilities all year.

Currently, the park only has porta-potties.

Officials say this will help make them a world-class park. They hope to have the new facilities ready to go before the Griffin Bike Park Festival in September.