Griffin Bike Park opens up the only all access bike park

A new bike trail just opened that will allow everyone to participate in the park.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 11:08 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It's a bike trail, but not just any bike trail.

It was specifically made for people with disabilities. People who need wheelchairs or special bikes.

It's something unique to Terre Haute and Vigo County.

"I don't know of any other bike facility that is accessible to absolutely anyone this is probably the first in the state so it's definitely something to be celebrated," Misty Weisensteiner, Director at Indiana Office of Tourism Development

It all started when Kaylinn visited with a summer program.

She was wheelchair bound and couldn't do everything the other students could, but she loved every single second on the trails.

That's when the bike park decided to make a special trail for people like her.

"Life is crazy sometimes so we need time to be out in nature and we all need time to be out in nature," Dona Griffin said. 

Not only is it for people with special abilities, but all down the trail is a tribute to soldiers who have been killed.

Something that hits home for the Griffins.

They lost their son in 2009 when he was killed in action in Afghanistan.

They say this kind of tribute is different because it's colored pictures of each soldier who gave their all.

"I had one of my friends today said they made it to the bridge and they couldn't go further because it just touched him so much it just filled up their cup," Gene Griffin said. "So, that's what this is about too is making and allowing people an opportunity to remember and honor those that have given their all."

Lieutenant Governor Suzzane Crouch was also at the ribbon cutting today.

She said she can't wait to see what this trail does for Terre Haute and for Indiana.

What makes the trail accessible to everyone is that it's wider than the other trails and there are no major hills or jumps.

