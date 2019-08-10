Gregg Park pickleball courts open in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - If you're looking to get outside and get some exercise, you have a new opportunity to do so in Vincennes.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening of the Gregg Park pickleball courts Saturday.

Those at the ceremony also got the chance to play and learn more about the growing sport.

It's been a year long project to raise money and get the courts built.

Community leaders said they hope this encourages more people in the community and surrounding areas to come out and enjoy the park.

"It's real exciting. This is just another addition to our parks. It's just another thing that the public can come out and enjoy and get a little exercise," said Mayor Joe Yochum.

Yochum said the park would not be possible without the hard work and help from the community.