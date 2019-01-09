Greene County woman charged after bringing a gun inside of a high school...twice

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County woman is facing charges after police say she brought a gun inside of a school...twice.

Police arrested Kristi Vester.

According to court documents, she took a gun inside Eastern Greene High School.

A resource officer said she had a gun on her hip.

Documents say he asked her to remove the holster.

She reportedly told the officer she forgot to take it off and knew she wasn't supposed to have it.

Officials say this is the second time it happened.

The first time, a teacher reported seeing Vester remove a gun from her truck and put it on her hip.

Vester is being charged with possession of a firearm inside of a school.