Greene County combats infant mortality with perinatal navigator

Nicole Page will serve Greene County as the perinatal navigator.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 10:18 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

LINTON, Ind. -- Greene County is taking another step towards combatting infant mortality. 

Greene, Dubois, Davies, and Martin counties have a combined infant mortality rate of nine. There are nine infant mortalities for every one thousand live births. A grant from the Indiana Rural Health Association will fund perinatal navigators to help expectant mothers in those counties. 

Nicole Page says smoking, obesity, transportation, and education can all contribute to infant mortality.

She will support expecting mothers throughout the county with education, support, and resources both before and after delivery. 

"I know I've been there myself," Page says. "I've been scared and not knowing what to expect. [You] just want someone to be there and have someone to ask questions." 

The perinatal navigator position is Greene County Hospital's latest resource to help expectant mothers. Other resources include the hospital's baby bundle program and lactation specialist services. Page is based at My Linton Clinic, but she says she can travel to meet with expectant mothers. Appointments can be scheduled through the clinic at (812) 847-4481. 

