Greene County turkey barn destroyed in fire

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday morning fire at a Wabash Valley farm.
It happened at Wilson Family Farms in Montgomery, Indiana.
That's in Greene County.
Multiple agencies helped put out the fire that destroyed a turkey barn.
Fire officials say the damage was limited to just one building.
The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
