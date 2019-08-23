Greene County school district on lockdown after abduction attempt reported

Clear
School officials report the attempted abduction involved an adult female walking within the town and was not connected with anyone within the school.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 1:45 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 2:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County school district is on lockdown after an attempted abduction

According to the Bloomfield School District website, school administrators placed the campus on lockdown after the Bloomfield Police Department reported an attempted abduction.

Dear BSD Parents/Guardians,

Shortly after 12:00 PM today, Friday, August 23rd school administration was notified by Bloomfield Police Department of an attempted abduction of an adult female walking within town. Upon notification and as a precaution, school administrators placed our campus on an external lockdown. Students at recess and also our seniors attending a lunch in the park were brought back inside the building. Students needing to leave will be escorted to their vehicles and parents needing to pick up their student will be required to contact the respective school office and their student will be escorted to the parent/guardian.

We would like to reassure parents our school was not targeted and our students and staff are safe. Bloomfield School District will continue to follow our lockdown protocol through the end of school today.

Thank you for your time.

Sincerely,

Jeff Gibboney

Superintendent

School officials report the attempted abduction involved an adult female walking within the town.

As a precaution, school leaders placed the school on lockdown.

The post says students at recess and seniors attending a lunch in a park were brought back inside the building.

Students needing to leave will be escorted to their vehicles and parents needing to pick up their students will have to contact the school office so the child can be escorted out.

Leaders say the school was not targeted, but they were acting out of caution to keep children safe.

