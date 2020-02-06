Greene County residents voice concern about the intersection of US 231, 58 and I-69

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A group of residents in Greene County is speaking out about the safety of a local intersection.

The intersection in question is the area of US 231, 58 and I-69. This is near the Crane Naval Base.

News 10 met with a group of concerned citizens on Thursday.

Connie Berg of Bloomfield travels through the intersection of US 231, 58 and I-69 often to visit her family and go to church.

“I’ve seen many, many near accidents there because you’re going to turn on 58 if you see someone turning. I’ve learned just not to judge that turn signal there. You just can’t do it,” Berg explained.

Berg was almost in an accident herself on January 31.

“A truck pulled out, a semi from 58 onto 231, right in my path. I was able to break. I landed off the road. He was trying to get into the slow lane to go south on 231,” Berg recounted.

Berg points out on a map the number of options for entering and exiting.

“It’s difficult to watch that number of cars with 8 to 12 different exits and entry marks and be safe doing that,” Berg said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation removed a light from this intersection in 2016.

Officials say it’s because there wasn't enough traffic.

Mike Minks says it has increased since that time.

He says he passes through the intersection at least twice a day traveling to work.

"The traffic's got a lot more. The interstate is a lot busier, and I see a lot of out of state vehicles at the station. There's just a lot more traffic there,” Minks told News 10.

Minks and Berg want to see some changes made.

"A stoplight for sure at 231 and 58, lighting on the ramps, and maybe some rumble strips on the ramps to slow people down because most people just shoot out into 231,” Minks said.

Berg says these changes will impact many.

"I'm not doing this for me. I'm doing this for [the] community, for safety, for drivers," Berg said.

News 10 spoke to officials with INDOT about this intersection.

They tell us they plan to conduct a traffic study to see if a signal is necessary.

Additionally, INDOT is currently studying the need for a lighting project at this intersection.

This is still in the beginning stages.