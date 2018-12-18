Clear

Local miners helping kids have a better Christmas

Peabody Energy's Bear Run Mine visited Sullivan County Schools on Tuesday for their annual 'Coal Miner Christmas.'

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 3:54 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mine is helping bring Christmas cheer to kids in need.

This is the 12th year for the program.

Employees work with schools to identify children and families who might need a little extra help this holiday season.

The families have to fill out a form and met a set of criteria set by the company.

School employees say this project really helps bring a smile to the faces of the kids.

"Some kids don't think anybody cares, but then they find out there are people who do care about you and they know that they are loved," school secretary Teresa Hardin said.

Peabody Energy employees say the program has grown over the years.

Next year, they hope to expand to provide gifts to more kids in Greene County.

