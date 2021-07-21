Greene County man sentenced to 50 years in prison for child sex crimes

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man will spend 50 years in prison for sex crimes against a minor.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice said 30-year-old Brett Alan Walker, of Switz City, was sentenced for sexual exploitation of a minor and the distribution/receipt of child pornography.

According to the court documents, Walker used the under-age victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct to create visual depictions of the kid.

The investigation started in 2019 when Google reported Walker uploaded sexually explicit pictures of a child to its servers.

Indiana State Police and the FBI learned Walker was a convicted sex offender.

During the investigation, officials learned he was sharing the pictures of the child on the Kik messenger app.

Hw was arrested in late 2019.

Walker's previous conviction was in Marion County in 2010. That's where he was convicted of child molestation. While he was on probation for the child molestation charge, he was convicted for criminal confinement of a 14-year girl.

He was released from prison on that charge at the end of 2016.

"Walker's actions have demonstrated that he should never have the ability to be in any type of contact with children. This sentence will help ensure that," said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress.